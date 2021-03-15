PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New research suggests COVID-19 is seasonal, but public health experts say more study is needed to fully understand the virus’ behavior and what can be done to control it. A research team from the University of Illinois looked at global epidemiological data and studied factors including climate to try and determine how the virus might play out in years to come.

“The flu goes away as the temperature rises,” says Dr. Buffy Lloyd-Krejci, a Scottsdale epidemiologist and founder of IPCWell. “Part of that is also people going outside, but as we’ve seen, this virus has pretty much stayed constant with us.”

Lloyd-Krejci has been working throughout the pandemic to curb COVID-19 infections in nursing homes and other health care settings. She says public health professionals are watching closely to see if certain parts of the year might offer some relief from the virus.

“There will be more evidence that comes out to suggest whether it’s going to be more prevalent in certain seasons or not,” says Lloyd-Krejci.

The research team in Illinois suggests after the vaccine controls the first waves of COVID-19, the disease may appear seasonal. Yet another unknown is how long immunity with vaccination lasts.

“It may be that we need another booster at some point in the future,” says Dr. Richard Carmona, a former U.S. Surgeon General managing the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy. “We have to keep tracking to determine in several months, maybe a year, will we consider advocating for another vaccine.”

With the rate of new cases slowing, public health experts say contact tracing will help officials track how infections happen. Still, many believe the virus is here to stay but can be managed.

“I don’t believe it will be the topic of conversation forever,” says Dr. Lloyd-Krejci. “I don’t believe it will slow down our lives forever.”