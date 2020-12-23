PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Arizona hospitals burst at the seams amid the COVID-19 surge, researchers are seeing an unexpected trend in case numbers.

On Wednesday, Joshua LaBaer, Executive Director of ASU'S Biodesign Institute, said that the number of new cases appears to be flattening.

"We're not sure entirely why there's this seeming trend of flattening out," said LaBaer. "It could be that kids' sports activities are largely on hold right now. Other clubs, we hear, are also on hold right now."

The plateau is either a sign that measures to limit gatherings are working, or it could be due to what LaBaer called "sampling errors" related to processing data.

"There are some steps in the process that are not fully automated, and sometimes these people who are tabulating the numbers or checking on the numbers get a little overwhelmed," said LaBaer. "So they don't get everything done today, and whatever they didn't get done today, they add to tomorrow's numbers."

+2 Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom This is the latest confirmed information about the coronavirus in Arizona. This page will be continuously updated by the Arizona's Family digital staff.

Even if the plateau reflects accurate and up-to-date information, LaBaer said Arizona still has a lot of work to do to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"If the car's going at a constant velocity, we're going at a hundred miles an hour right now," said LaBaer.

The most concerning trend, LaBaer said, relates to hospital capacity. About half of all patients in Arizona are Covid-19 patients. Hospital leaders echoed their concerns.

Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer of Valleywise Health, said he had only one open ICU bed Wednesday morning. Ten other ICU beds, White said, are not staffed.

White said it also appears people who are sick are trying to tough it out at home, but they eventually wind up in the emergency room.

"People seem to be coming later this time to seek medical care than they did earlier in the surge," said White.

According to Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel with Banner Health, which has not resorted to refrigeration trucks as makeshift morgues, is storing up to three times as many bodies as usual.

Bessel said Wednesday the hospital is leaning on corporate employees with medical backgrounds to supplement staffing amid the surge.

"They're doing things like helping us do vaccinations, they're doing things like going into a hospital to assist with patient duties," said Bessel.