Researchers say air conditioning is linked to coronavirus outbreak in China

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new study found people in a restaurant in China were infected with coronavirus, and the air conditioner in the windowless building may have played a role.

The letter by Chinese researchers was recently published on the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention website. It details how experts think nine people got sick from an asymptomatic person who was eating lunch at a nearby table.

It happened in January in Guangzhou, China, and involves three families. The researchers think viral particles most likely got caught in an air draft from the air conditioner, so they traveled farther than normal. The chart below shows where the three families were sitting. The patients are circled in red on the chart. It also shows the path of the airflow over the three tables.

For more context, Arizona's Family turned to Dr. Anthony Fehr. He’s a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Kansas, who has studied coronavirus for years. He thinks this shows what people will have to keep in mind when it's time to open up bars and restaurants again.

“I think it raises a point that we have to think about our airflow systems in buildings when we start putting lots of people back into buildings,” Dr. Fehr said. He says that includes opening windows, making sure air is circulating and getting proper ventilation.

The letter say 73 other customers at the restaurant on January 24 were monitored, quarantined and they did not get coronavirus. The study also had some limitations, they said. According to the website, they "did not conduct an experimental study simulating the airborne transmission route." Dr. Fehr says more research still needs to be done, and they have no idea how often this will actually happen.

“This might have been a very rare occurrence,” Dr. Fehr said. “Even in other places that have air conditioning this may not have happened. So this may be 1 in 100, 1 in 1,000 places that had this happen.

