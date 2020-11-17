PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Researchers in Phoenix are looking for 1,500 people to participate in clinical trials for an investigational vaccine that may prevent Covid-19.
AstraZeneca has partnered with CCT Research to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Individuals who have already signed up are encouraging others to do so and potentially help restore a sense of normalcy amid this pandemic.
"I think medicine is going to solve this," says Brandon Mullan. "I just kind of want to see society take a deep breath."
The 37-year-old says he is healthy and an avid runner to boot. He wants people to know he trusts the process and the researchers and that he's getting all his questions answered.
Mullan says he has seen people lose jobs during this pandemic, and he has seen others get sick.
"I do feel the frustration, and I want this to be over with," says Mullan. "I want us to kind of use common sense with everything that's going on."
"We're all trying to get back to some normal way of life," says principal investigator Dr. Tom Fiel.
As part of the study, Fiel says, some participants are given the vaccine while others are given a placebo. Then doctors track patients throughout the study, which runs two years.
While other coronavirus vaccines in development now require super-freezing, the AstraZeneca vaccine must only be refrigerated. If approved, this will make it easier to distribute the vaccine.
Fiel has been involved in more than 130 studies. About a dozen of them have been vaccines. He says this study is different.
"It's kind of like the Super Bowl of what you can do as a physician," says Fiel. "If this is approved and we're able to make changes in our lifestyle and help people around the world, I couldn't ask for a better thing to be able to do and say that I've done in my life."
To be eligible for this study, participants must be at least 18 years old, not pregnant, in good general health, and have never been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Mullen hopes many more people are willing to help in this important research.
"I think that there's nothing to be afraid," says Mullan. "The research is there, the team is there, the brainpower is there, and I think they're probably some of the greatest people on the planet right now."
For more information or to apply to participate in COVID-19 vaccine research, visit CCT's website here.