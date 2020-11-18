PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers in Phoenix want to learn more about convalescent plasma, and if it really works in treating COVID-19. The treatment involves taking plasma from a COVID-19 survivor and giving it to someone who is currently sick. As part of the study, emergency room patients with mild symptoms will be given convalescent plasma to help them get better at home and avoid hospitalization.
"We didn't normally give this to people in the emergency department because there wasn't enough plasma to go around," says Dr. Frank LoVecchio, emergency medicine doctor at Valleywise Health Medical Center.
LoVecchio is the principal investigator of a new study to determine whether convalescent plasma is effective for helping COVID-19 patients. The treatment, he says, has worked for other diseases.
"When you look at patients who have other infectious diseases, and you give them plasma from someone who survived, it seems to work pretty well," says LoVecchio. "I'm optimistic that it will work because it works with other diseases, but as we know, COVID-19 is a different animal."
Using convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients is not a new thing, but LoVecchio says it is unclear how effective the treatment is on its own. Convalescent plasma, LoVecchio says, has been used in conjunction with many medications to treat patients so sick they might die.
Convalescent plasma did not reduce Covid-19 deaths or keep patients from severe illness in new study
"Essentially, we were throwing everything at them. In other words, throw the kitchen sink at them, all of these experimental kind of medications, trials, etcetera, to see if something worked," says LoVecchio. "I can't convincingly say in this disease that it definitely works."
Patients eligible for the study must be at least 50 years old, have a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, and have other health conditions that may hinder their recovery.
One of the study's goals is to find a way to keep patients out of the hospital so staff can maintain resources. Hospitals across the country have been concerned about rising COVID-19 and hospitalizations. Valleywise has seen the number of coronavirus patients in their hospital double in the last 10 days. LoVecchio says even more are visiting his Emergency Department.
"We're hitting numbers that are almost as high as the times in June and July so we are worried," says LoVecchio. "Of course, we don't want to get there again."
Phoenix is one of more than a dozen sites participating in this federally funded study. The trial is expected to take 90 days.