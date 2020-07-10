FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers in Flagstaff have identified a coronavirus mutation that's affecting thousands of Arizonans right now.
Scientists at TGen are looking at how the novel coronavirus is mutating in Arizona. "We look at these changes, these mutations in the genomes that tell us maybe the story is changing a little bit," said Dr. David Engelthaler.
Dr. Engelthaler heads researchers at TGen's infectious disease branch in Flagstaff. A sample gets sent there from every positive COVID-19 test in Arizona. Dr. Engelthaler said one strain, D614G is in 90% of all cases in the state.
Initially, it mutated in Europe, and this strain he said is more contagious, but it's too early to tell how severe it is.
"We don't know what's causing it to be less severe, although we are seeing drops in fatality rates," said Dr. Engelthaler. "That's the good news; the bad news is that we are still seeing a large number of fatalities, we can't forget how deadly this virus is and who's most at risk."
Dr. Engelthaler said the virus is still changing, and if it starts acting like other known coronaviruses, it can become more transmissible but hopefully less serious.
The doctor said there are still so many unknowns.
"We don't really know what's going to happen. This is still a brand new system that's coming together; this virus and humans," said Dr. Engelthaler. "So, we can't predict the future."
He hopes TGen's research will help guide public health decisions as well as a potential vaccine.