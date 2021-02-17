PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 can be dangerous enough, but now researchers see another new variant.

"The California variant, which really was just recently reported on in the last couple of months, is now more than 60 percent of cases in California," said David Engelthaler, Ph.D.

Engelthaler is the director of TGen North's infectious disease division. He said the California variant could change the way we get vaccines.

"The California variant seems to have a mutation that might evade some antibodies, meaning that probably your immune response to the vaccine will still work, but you get a little bit of erosion," said Engelthaler.

He said that means on top of the vaccine, we may need booster shots to account for the mutation.

TGen recently launched this dashboard. It makes it easier for anyone to keep track of the variants found in Arizona. Since December, Arizona has seen 140 positive COVID samples of the California variant and five of the UK variant. TGen gets funding for this research, but it's not looking at every positive case. That's because this type of science costs a lot of money.

"We're trying to drive that cost way down, from hundreds of dollars a genome, down to tens of dollars a genome," said Engelthaler.

If that happens, Arizona gets one step closer to learning more about the variants and gaining knowledge that may help the world.