PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Conspiracy theories in the United States have been around for as long as scholars can remember. People have seen a lot of these debunked headlines in recent weeks and months.

On Friday, the Pew Research Center released a new survey looking at conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19. The survey breaks down which Americans, by demographic and partisanship, have heard of COVID-19-related conspiracy theories.

Poll: 3 in 4 Americans support face mask requirements Three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear face coverings while outside their homes, a new poll finds.

ASU professor Keith Brown says there can be a danger related with these theories.

"The danger I see is in the erosion of kind of normal. What I think of as normal processes of fact-checking deliberation civil debate, arguing with evidence that actually moves public health in particular, but also moves a kind of society's consensus in a positive direction," Brown said. “Right now, the environment, the information environment is more I'm willing to say polluted than at any time in our history that most of us recall.”

Despite believing that these conspiracy theories could cause a big problem, Brown has a mantra that he likes to live by during these tough times in the U.S.

“The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice and that there is a core decency that human beings share, and history tells us that sometimes that moral arc, it's difficult to discern that moral arc at certain times in history," he said.