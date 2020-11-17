PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Women's Entrepreneurship Day" is this Thursday, but a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that female-owned small businesses are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
According to the report, male-owned small businesses in the U.S. are more likely to have increased their staffing during the pandemic. Also, a smaller percentage of women-owned small businesses are likely to say that the health of their business is "good" as compared to their male counterparts.
"The future is very uncertain for a lot of people," said Maura Statman, the owner of Everyone Loves Buttons in north Phoenix.
Statman says that since the pandemic started, business is down 40%. A large part of her business is driven by trade shows and other in-person events, which have been canceled because of the pandemic.
"We just kind of have to take it one day at a time," Statman said.
Though there have been some bright spots. Everyone Loves Buttons got a Paycheck Protection Program loan, and election season meant they minted plenty of political buttons.
"I've been grateful every day for having had those things come into play," Statman said.
And even though some women-owned businesses are struggling right now, Statman says she believes being a woman-owned business is a strength.
"We deal with a lot of women-owned businesses. They can relate to us," Statman said. "They feel comfortable."