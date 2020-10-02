PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Hours after the country learned that President Donald Trump had become the latest American stricken with coronavirus, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs gave him advice that at least one medical expert called "irresponsible."

Biggs, who is not a doctor, posted a video on social media on Friday urging the president and his wife, Melania, to take an unproven and potentially risky drug. "Early detection of the COVID can best be treated with hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Z-pak," Biggs said in the video.

Arizona's former health director Will Humble called the comments "irresponsible" since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked the drug's "emergency use authorization" in June.

FDA terminates emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 The Food and Drug Administration has revoked its emergency use authorization for the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19.

"That's a rare thing: the FDA hasn't done that very often," Humble said. "All these emergency-use authorizations have generally been one-way streets that have allowed physicians to use different medications treatments or tests for COVID-19."