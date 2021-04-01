GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3 On Your Side) -- Theresa Cunningham hasn’t been able to pay the rent for her home in Golden Valley for months. She's behind on utility bills, too. Her electricity was shut off and she can't make ends meet with her part-time job.

"I'm just trying to keep going, but running into nothing but road blocks," she said.

Cunningham's landlord, Alan DiCicco is facing his own bills, but focused on helping his tenant.

"We have a mortgage to pay," he said. "It's really heartbreaking. I don’t want to evict anybody. Even if they didn’t have a law that says you can’t evict anybody, we’re not going to evict her."

When DiCicco found out about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program through Arizona's Department of Economic Security, he encouraged Cunningham to apply. Weeks ago, the landlord-tenant duo worked together on the application, just like the state and federal governments require.

"It was like a scavenger hunt," DiCicco told 3 On Your Side. "Stuff got lost constantly. It was like, "Nope! We never got that." And then [DES] calls you back and says, 'Oh yea, we got that.' Then again, they say, 'No, we didn't get that thing.'"

"It's like the epitome of red tape," he added.

Arizona’s $289 million Emergency Rental Assistance Program administered by DES is available to people who live in 12 of the state’s rural counties. Eligible renters may receive up to $3,500 per month for past due and future rent and utility bills. So far, just $211,000 has been disbursed, according to Brett Bezio, a spokesperson for DES.

DES data also reveals the state has received just 1,375 applications. According to Bezio, only 457 were completed by both the landlord and tenant, as required.

County Applications Received:

Apache: 9

Cochise: 93

Coconino: 243

Gila: 49

Graham: 8

Greenlee: 1

La Paz: 16

Mohave: 205

Navajo: 54

Pinal: 365

Santa Cruz: 20

Yavapai: 234

Out of DES jurisdiction: 78

State encourages people to apply for underused emergency rental assistance So few people have applied for the assistance that DES is sending out 50,000 emails to people who might need the help.

"We understand that the need in the community exceeds the current utilization of the program," Bezio wrote in an email. "In response, we have issued approximately 50,000 emails to DES clients within the service area, and we will continue reaching out to other Department clients through email and text over the next several weeks."

"We continue to reach out to renters and landlords to encourage them to collaborate and complete their portions of the application. For more timely assistance, renters and landlords should work together to ensure both applications are completed with consistent information," Bezio added.

Cunningham is worried the money will never come through.

"It's not like they’re overwhelmed. They should be able to get this done." she said. "We just keep going back and forth with misinformation."

DiCicco is also concerned for his family's finances and for Cunningham's.

"You just want to get some help in a crisis situation," he said. "And it's just like it never ends."

DES said it would escalate Cunningham's concerns following 3 On Your Side's inquiry.

Several counties and cities, including Maricopa County, are administering their own rental assistance programs with federal funding.