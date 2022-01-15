PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services reported nearly 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday. That is a record-high that surpasses nearly 20,000 cases reported Friday. 103 people also died from the virus in Saturday's report.

For background, our state saw 12,500 cases for a peak high at this time last year. Medical experts say the omicron variant going around right now is four times more contagious than previous variants.

Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors.

The Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association says we should peak with COVID-19 cases in the next seven to ten days.

"We're probably closer to about 40 thousand cases a day right now," Will Humble said." There is going to be an influx in the hospitals that already had no room at the end, to begin with."

Humble believes hospitals will peak with patients in the next few weeks. Although the omicron variant isn't as deadly, he says more people are getting infected. Although fewer people need to go into the intensive care unit, hospitals are filling up.

"If omicron had not been as significantly less lethal than delta, this right now would be basically apocalyptic."