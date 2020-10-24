PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular music venue in central Phoenix is back open but it looks a little different to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being closed for seven months, Rebel Lounge, which used to be the Mason Jar, opened its doors on Saturday as Reap & Sow Coffee Bar. It now serves specialty coffee, pastries and burritos. The music spot teamed up with Driftwood Coffee for the change.
"We're a post-vaccine industry for concerts and so it might be six months or a year until we can do concerts and that's just too long to stay dark," said Stephen Chilton, the owner of Rebel Lounge. He's also known as local music promoter Psyko Steve.
Rebel Lounge will have more of a lounge feel than before, so instead of a mostly standing-room-only area, there is new furniture like couches and tables and modern art on the walls. There are also skylights to give the venue a brighter look since it has no windows.
"We've never been open during the day minus a few special events so it's always been closed so it's great to get to use this space more anyway," said Chilton.
There is still a patio in the back. At night, the spot will turn into a cocktail bar with specialty drinks. They'll still serve craft beers like they have before. The Rebel Lounge will have limited capacity and will be taking safety precautions to prevent the coronavirus spread. Chilton said he's lucky his space can adapt and make money during the pandemic.
"I think if government aid doesn't come, we're going to see a lot of venues close in the near future," said Chilton. "A lot can't pivot the way we are. A lot just aren't structured to do other things. Hopefully, this gets us by and we're able to survive."
The stage is still there and Chilton hopes to have live music soon. Rebel Lounge is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.