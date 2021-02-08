PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dire vaccine supply issue in Arizona has left Maricopa County with supply that will run out by the end of the week.
County officials said the state is trying to help, but doctors say there is some serious miscommunication that's leaving at-risk Arizonans at a loss right now. So what happens next?
"When you hear hiccups like this, it's a problem. It's just not acceptable," said physician leader Dr. Sam Durrani.
It's been a messy vaccine rollout in Arizona, but now the state's largest county is in a major bind, which Durrani said is nothing short of concerning.
"We have a very narrow window here with the virus mutating and the variants that can be resistant to the vaccine, to get as many vaccines in arms as possible," Dr. Durrani said.
He said the issue needs to be addressed and quickly.
According to a Maricopa County spokesman, the county received zero Pfizer doses and 20,000 Moderna doses from the state last week.
The spokesman said the county has enough to honor appointments at the POD vaccination sites through Feb. 12, but he said the state has committed to keeping Maricopa County PODs operating and will pull from the state supply if needed.
"If they're not already sitting in the same room together and talking with each other, they need to do that ASAP," said University of Arizona College of Medicine doctor Shad Marvasti.
Dr. Marvasti said while some supply shortages were to be expected, the state and county need to be upfront about them.
"We need full transparency. We need them all to tell us, the public, what went wrong, what they're doing to fix it, and what the plan is moving forward," Marvasti said.
County officials said they recognize this is a shared supply problem they must solve with the state, but that they're still working on the logistics of daily reallocation between the state and county.
Dr. Durrani said with mistakes like this, it's leaving the window open for more and more Arizonans to get sick, with still so many unknowns about this virus.
"I have young, healthy people that we know that are experiencing long term effects of COVID. We don't know the long term effects of lung issues, heart issues," Durrani said.
Arizona's Family asked the county how many doses of both Pfizer and Moderna they're expecting to get from the state this week, but they didn't say.
We also asked the state how this happened and what their plan is going forward but didn't get a response back.