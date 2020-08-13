QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As Queen Creek Unified School District prepares to welcome students back to class on Monday, there are new concerns the district could be devastated by costly COVID-19 lawsuits.

This week, the district’s governing board voted to reopen schools to all students. Members also approved the purchase of COVID-19 insurance to protect the district if someone gets sick and sues.

“I believe that's opening up a huge, huge possibility of a lawsuit,” says former board member Mark Linder. “It was very concerning that they ignored the guidelines.”

Linder is a parent of a Queen Creek Unified student. He says he’s disappointed the governing board ignored state-issued benchmarks for reopening schools.

Not one county in Arizona passes all benchmarks for safely opening schools. Queen Creek spans both Maricopa and Pinal Counties. The Arizona Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard shows both counties have not met the benchmark with the percent of positive tests at less than 7%.

The governing board voted in favor of additional insurance coverage to protect the district if faced with costly litigation. The Trust, the company that insures many Arizona school districts, announced early this month districts that purchase the COVID-19 coverage must meet certain conditions. They are the district must ask parents to sign a liability waiver, and K-12 districts must “implement a reopening plan that incorporates guidelines issued by the Arizona Department of Education.” Linder believes the district would still be on the hook for costly litigation.

“If somebody comes back and sues them because they got sick, the district can’t turn around and say, 'Hey, we did everything we were supposed to do,'” says Linder. “They completely lost the defense of following the state guidelines.”

Linder, who served on the governing board in 2015 and 2016, says just one lawsuit could devastate the district.

“A lawsuit could basically wipe out their cash reserves,” says Linder. “The real impact would be, typically, money that would go into the classroom.”

A representative with The Trust could not say if a district like Queen Creek Unified could be denied coverage for failing to meet benchmarks, but they said decisions about coverage would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Arizona’s Family asked Queen Creek Unified School District about the insurance. A spokeswoman provided a statement reading, “The district is in a sound place with coverage if any COVID related liability issues were to arise.”