QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order means most park amenities are closed. However, that's not stopping people from gathering in big groups at a Queen Creek skate park.

In a statement, the Town of Queen Creek said, "On April 3, Governor Ducey issued an executive order that closed park amenities that do not allow for physical distancing or proper hygiene. In the Town of Queen Creek, that includes playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, skate parks, splash pads, fitness equipment and restrooms. After fencing and signage was placed around the skate park on April 3, visitors ignored it and continued to use the facility in large groups."

New concerns over trail closures after moves to limit access at Phoenix parks On Tuesday, the City of Phoenix joined many other Valley cities in closing down playgrounds to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The town says it filled Mansel Carter Oasis Skate Park with sand to prevent that. Some people thought it was a good idea, but others were not happy.

"It's not okay to force people to do what you want them to do," said Jamie Jones, who lives in Queen Creek. "We live in America...I was super irritated at seeing all the sand."

"Maybe if there were a bunch of kids getting together and stuff, maybe that's what they're trying to do," said Kameron, who was fishing in the park.

The town says it removed the sand Sunday because of public feedback. On Monday, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were at the park.

"They both just pulled up real fast like something was a big problem, so everyone was kind of just wondering about it," said Kameron. "They both got out of their car and kind of jogged over to check a bunch of people fishing real quick."

"This walking path is open," said Jones. "The pond is open. I don't see any problem happening, and they pulled in and jumped out of the car and ran over and were quickly going from family to family, and it's like what's happening?"

MCSO confirmed a deputy was checking fishing licenses, but no citations were written. It said the town asked deputies to patrol out there more often.

"If somebody wants to put themselves at risk and come to the skate park, isn't that their personal choice?" Jones said.

MCSO said if people are ignoring the executive order, deputies will educate them, people won't be cited.