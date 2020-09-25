QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A field trip and COVID-19 waiver is raising eyebrows in Queen Creek. It releases liability for everything from COVID-19 to unwanted contact and even dismemberment. Arizona's Family looked into whether this is unique or more common than parents realize.
Nicole Shields had no issues signing the waiver for her kindergartner that attends a school in the Queen Creek Unified School District. She believes the school should not be held liable if her son caught the virus, but she doesn't understand the second to last paragraph of the document, which states the district isn't responsible if her son faced unwanted contact, harassment or even dismemberment. "I was shocked," said Shields. "If you're taking my child somewhere, I'm going to hold you responsible for keeping my child safe."
Arizona's Family wanted to learn more about school waivers during this pandemic. We reached out to Jonathan Frutkin, a principal for a local law firm and asked him if this is unusual. "My hunch is they probably added stuff onto their already existing field trip waiver," said Frutkin. "It's pretty common for schools to have very broad waivers when they're going on field trips."
The school district told Arizona's Family that their waiver form is a template from an insurance company that represents more than 200 school districts. Frutkin said parents may be paying more attention to waiver forms than usual. "If you're ever paying attention to field trip waivers where parents never looked at one," said Frutkin. "You're waiving basically everything and that's because Arizona law allows it."