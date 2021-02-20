PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Peoria Unified School District is hosting a special two-day COVID-19 vaccination event for educators and childcare workers this weekend.
The closed point of dispensing site at Liberty High School is available by appointment only. The two-day event started Saturday and wraps up Sunday Hundreds of people are expected to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine over the weekend. There will be another event at the end of March for people to get their second dose.
“It’s been an outstanding day,” Dr. Jason Reynolds, the district superintendent, told Arizona’s Family several hours into the first day of the event. “We really encourage all of our employees, as well as all of the people who work with children, to get their vaccinations.”
PUSD teamed up with Fry’s Food Stores and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to host the closed POD, specifically for those working with children.
We’re so happy to have the @FrysFoodStores Team of pharmacists at @LibertyHSLions today to administer more than 900 vaccines! @Maricopahealth #IGotMyShot https://t.co/hYH7XV7JIq— Peoria Unified (@PeoriaUnified11) February 20, 2021
“Our hope is that the time, energy, and effort put into supporting this closed POD will make our schools a safer place for the students, teachers, and staff in our community to continue to work and learn,” Reynolds said ahead of the weekend event.
The general public is not eligible to get a shot at the PUSD closed POD.