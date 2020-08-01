PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Like just about everything these days, Kristi Taylor's fitness classes have moved to Zoom.

“It was hard to see the gyms close. And then they opened again and we were like ‘yay!’" Taylor said. “And then they closed again, and now it's this nail-biting waiting game of trying to figure out life and schedules.”

Taylor teaches at gyms in the Valley, including Mountainside Fitness, but is now welcoming the public to her classes through social media. Working out during the pandemic is a stress reliever for her, with mental, emotional and physical benefits.

“The benefits of exercise in all of the areas just cannot be overstated, especially during a quarantine when there is just so much general stress and anxiety,” Taylor said.

Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix agrees, saying it's more important than ever for people to eat healthy and get exercise safely, especially if they have underlying health conditions like diabetes.

“The endorphins released from exercise are definitely mood enhancers,” Dr. Marvasti said. “They have been studied with stress and anxiety and, specifically, for clinical depression.”

When will gyms be able to safely reopen during the pandemic? Dr. Marvasti thinks the state’s percent positive rate will need to be less than 5%. An example of what it takes can be found on the East Coast.

“One example is New York, where they have a percent positivity around 1 or 2% and they are still not opening the gyms again because they are such high risk activities," said Dr. Marvasti.

Dr. Marvasti says working out inside with others is such a high-risk activity because you're close to others for a long period of time and ventilation is a big issue. In the meantime, experts suggest finding an exercise you love to do at home, whether it’s dancing, stretching or yoga. Dr. Marvasti encourages people to utilize websites like YouTube. Taylor says many local gyms also have online options.