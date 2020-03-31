PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Depending on when your kids' spring break was, you may have been doing school from home for a couple of weeks already. But Monday’s announcement that schools will stay closed for the rest of the school year is just now starting to sink in for some families.

“Superintendent [Kathy] Hoffman and I announced an extension of Arizona school closures through the end of the school year,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news conference Monday afternoon. Since then, some kids and their parents have been trying to wrap their brains around what the next couple of months will be like.

“It's a disruption and it's a change,” psychologist Sanford Silverman said. “We as people, we get used to routines and when things are broken up, it throws us off."

Silverman’s clients include toddlers on up to teens. Many of them, particularly those who have underlying issues like attention deficit disorder, are trying to figure out what to do with their time and the changes can be rough.

“I've seen kids getting annoyed, frustrated, not wanting to do things their parents are asking them,” Silverman said.

Because people don’t fully develop the frontal lobes of their brains until their 20s, kids tend to do things that give them instant gratification. So Silverman recommends trying to schedule things that don’t let emotions take over.

“Activities that require you to plan and participate,” he said. “It may be redecorating a bedroom. It may be building something. Things you can order and plan together."

For the social aspect, consider virtual playdates or FaceTime with friends. Silverman also has some words of hope for parents. He says as long as you stick to your kids’ academic schedules and keep them reading and learning, he doesn’t think this distance from school will have a negative long-term effect.

“Be patient with your child, who does not have the structure that was there before," he said.

Silverman says this period of isolation has at least one positive aspect -- it might be an opportunity for your family to learn how to organize and plan.