A group of protesters plan to rally at the Arizona State Capitol today to urge Gov. Ducey to reopen Arizona's economy amid COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX (AP) — Protesters who want restrictions in Arizona stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to end are heading to the statehouse Monday.

A Patriots’ Day Rally organized by opponents of the state’s business closures is scheduled for noon at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix. It was not immediately clear how many people are expected to show up. 

Some people took part in a rally Sunday afternoon with a line of cars driving in circles around the capitol. They were also protesting the stay-at-home order.

The demonstration echoes several others around the nation outside state Capitols and governors’ mansions.

In states like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19. Frustrated protesters have also visibly ignored social distancing rules while holding signs and protesting together.

 

