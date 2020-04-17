Protecting the homeless population in Maricopa County from COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some local agencies in Maricopa County are working together to protect the homeless population in the Valley from COVID-19.

“We need to focus on the crisis in front of us and continue to work together,” Maricopa County District 4 Supervisor Steve Gallardo said. “This is a difficult issue, but it is critical we make sure we protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Starting next week, the county will make sure the homeless population gets the tools to stay safe during this crisis. That includes moving high-risk individuals to the former “A New Leaf” facility. On top of that, they will create a medical tent with 48 overflow beds at Circle the City. That is specifically for non-symptomatic individuals.

There are also 53 additional beds at two hotel spaces for people at high risk of severe symptoms from coronavirus.

Maricopa County Human Services says there are 300 tent houses in the downtown area. To keep people safe, they will open two additional empty lots with bathrooms, handwashing stations, security and lighting.