PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Daniel Hudson didn't have a job when spring training ended in 2019. Six months later, he recorded the final out of the World Series for the Washington Nationals.

Hudson planned to be in the nation's capital again this year, trying to defend his team's title. Instead, he's back home in Arizona, helping teach his daughter kindergarten.

"We're good. Healthy, happy, baby is great. My oldest took a little spill on her scooter and fractured his elbow, but other than that, we're great," said Hudson from his Arizona home.

Hudson made headlines last postseason missing a playoff game to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. He's home with his family reading the reports about the MLB plan to start the season in Arizona.

"I'm still not quite sure how it's going to work. You're talking about 11 stadiums, 30 teams, trying to fit as many games in. Arizona time, during the summer, when the games start? There's a lot of factors we're trying to work through, so initially, my first thought is there's no way it's going to work," said Hudson. "Putting me and some other guys in a hotel, potentially somewhere in the Valley, 30-40 minutes from my family and expect me not to see them. That's kind of a big ask. People go through a lot worse so if it came down to it and this is what we need to do then we give it a shot."

Hudson didn't completely dismiss the notion. He learned of the plan through news reports.

"I didn't hear about any of this until last night when a lot of the news broke. I'd heard little rumblings about doing something like this but to the extent of the news that came out, I had no clue about it. I've been trying to get more active in the Players Union in recent years but obviously having three young kids is difficult. Staying abreast on what guys are trying to say and their opinions is difficult. Especially right now, when guys are all together in a locker room, it's easier to get a general sense of how everyone feels. Right now, guys are group texting and Facetimes to try to figure stuff out. It's kind of difficult to say that guys are cool with this, or the majority is cool with this, or nobody likes it. It's really tough to get a feel for this right now."

Hudson was off to a good start in spring training. He had struck out seven batters in four appearances and felt like he was starting to get his feet underneath him. When spring training was suspended, he considered staying Florida and trying to wait it out.

"Once they pushed it back a minimum eight weeks, we just decided to come home," said Hudson. "Everybody wants to get out there as soon as we can. I feel like the country is really hurting right now and to kind of have a sport that everybody can rally around and unify would be great. At the same time, there are more important things that people need to worry about now and that's staying home, everybody stays healthy and try to flatten the curve a little bit and get on the other side of this thing."

Hudson pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2010-2016. He twice had season-ending Tommy John Surgery and seeing him record the final out of the World Series was a special moment for many D-backs fans.