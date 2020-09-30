GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley private chef says his business has been booming during the pandemic. "People are scared. People don't want to go out to restaurants," said Robbie Held, who runs his private cooking service Health Held in Hand.
Held says that before the pandemic he was cooking for about one client per day, but now he's sometimes doing up to four times that amount of business. "Restaurants? I'm just not comfortable going in," said Nancy Snyder, a family friend and one of Held's clients.
While restaurants are starting to see customers return, total sales are still down compared to before the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association, sales in August were still around $11 billion lower than sales figures posted in January and February, before the virus hit.
"You can do all the precautions that you can do, but you're not controlling other people," Snyder said of going into restaurants.
Snyder says she and her husband have used Robbie's services several times now as an alternative to going out to eat. "You don't have to worry about anything, you don't have to clean up. And it's a special dinner instead of going out you can have it at your own house."
Held's prices start at $50 per hour with a two hour minimum, plus the price of ingredients. And while it's not completely risk free, Held says he keeps his mask on the entire time he's in a client's home and takes all the necessary health precautions, hoping that the prospect of a restaurant-quality meal without all the people will continue to be an appetizing proposition.
"It's not all about the money," Held said. "It's about cooking and bringing everything together."