PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona saw its sharpest one-day spike in COVID-19 related deaths since it started tracking the numbers last month.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 19 more fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus to 169.
In addition, Arizona now reports more than 4,500 total cases of coronavirus with about 270 more confirmed last night as the state nears what top health officials predict will be the peak of the illness.
The grim numbers come as political pressure builds to reopen the state that has shed about 350,000 jobs over the past month because of businesses forced to close to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Tweeting today, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs said: “Americans want our nation to reopen. There may be some precautions to protect our most vulnerable. But we want to restart our economy.”
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also tweeted about the issue on Friday, saying that Arizona does not meet the criteria to reopen on May 1. "In order for us to meet these metrics, we need more widespread testing, including asymptomatic individuals, and more robust contact-tracing program," said the mayor on Twitter.
Nationally, President Donald Trump appeared to encourage protesters in three states, demanding their states lift COVID-19 related restrictions.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay at home order is set to expire at the end of the month and he has given no clear indication that he will extend the timeline. At his only press conference this week, Ducey said he wants to reopen as soon as possible as long as it doesn’t threaten public health.
Republican Sen. Heather Carter, a Republican from Phoenix, said the state needs to let the data drive decisions and doesn’t want to reboot the state too soon over fears of igniting a second outbreak. Before opening, Carter wants to see the state increase its testing capacity and referred to the University of Arizonans promising to make 250,000 antibody tests available as a good start.
She also said there needs to be evidence that confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths are declining.“I think this is s a day by day situation,” said Carter, who serves as the vice chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.