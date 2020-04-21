PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Tuesday, President Donald Trump provided more details about his ban on immigration.

He said the ban will last for 60 days. Then, at that point, the timeline will be reevaluated. Trump said his order would be on applications for lawful permanent residency — or green cards and it will not apply to those entering on a temporary basis. That is good news for the farmers here in the state.

For years, An ongoing labor shortage has led to the agriculture industry to rely on the H-2A guest worker program to fill empty jobs on farming operations. In the U.S., there are more than 250,000 foreign farmworkers, thousands in Arizona.

The Arizona Farm Bureau said people should not expect to see their favorite fruits and vegetables disappear from the produce aisle— as long as farmworkers are allowed to continue working, according to Chelsea McGuire with the Arizona Farm Bureau.

“You’ve got people who are cutting the heads of lettuce out in the fields, people who are cleaning the lettuce once it’s cut, very hard work. Typically American workers aren’t attracted to these kinds of jobs. They’re very difficult. They might seem like an unskilled job but it’s actually a very skilled job," said McGuire.

The president is expected to draft the immigration ban proposal in the next few days.