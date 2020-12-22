PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The future of the COVID-19 relief bill may be in jeopardy.
President Donald Trump tweeted a video on Tuesday evening saying he doesn't support the $900 billion package, and wants to increase the amount of direct payments to $2,000 per person and $4,000 per couple. The current version of the bill, which was passed with bipartisan support in Congress on Monday, only has $600 going to most Americans. He called the bill a "disgrace."
December 23, 2020
Trump also said lawmakers should get rid of the "wasteful and unnecessary items" from the measure or else the next administration will have to come up with a new bill. The president didn't explicitly say he would veto the bill.
President Trump had previously said he would sign the bill and that's one of the reasons why it passed through Congress.