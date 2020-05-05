PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- President Trump traveled to our state Tuesday to tour the Honeywell facility in Phoenix that has been set up to create N95 masks for Arizonans. He saw firsthand the production line of how the masks were being created.

"It’s the men and women of Honeywell who are supplying the weapons, armor, the sweat and skill in the war to defeat the new and invisible enemy, a tough enemy, a smart enemy," said President Trump.

Gov. Ducey announced beginning of April that Arizona is working with Honeywell to help produce millions of masks.

Honeywell opened the new facility in Phoenix to combat the fight against COVID-19. It usually takes nine months to put a facility together but with the battle against coronavirus, they were able to set up the facility in just five weeks.

"We know it matters where something is made. We want essential medicine, supplies and equipment to be manufactured produced and made right here in the good old United States. My administration believes in two simple rules, buy American and hire American. In the 20th century, Honeywell workers helped make America the world’s greatest manufacturing superpower. It’s a great company and they played a very big role. Now in the 21st century, right here in Phoenix, Arizona, they are reclaiming the noble heritage, writing the next chapter of this great American story," said President Trump.

The new production has helped create 500 jobs in Arizona during a time where people have been losing their jobs because of the virus.

"It’s the men and women of Honeywell whose craftsmanship made it possible for Charles Lindbergh to travel across the Atlantic, for Amelia Earhart to break boundaries In the sky. It was the men and women of Honeywell who built the periscopes at border sites and pilot systems as they battled the forces of tyranny and brought to victory in the second world war. And it was the unstoppable workers right here at Honeywell that helped our brave astronauts plant our American flag on the face of the moon and we are getting ready to do it again."

Earlier in the day, several hundred fans greeted Air Force One as the presidential aircraft landed in Phoenix. Supporters waved Trump flags, donned red hats and cheered as the plane touched down. Few wore masks, and several groups of dozens of people were crowded together on street corners outside the Honeywell campus.

The president was greeted on the ground by Gov. Doug Ducey and other dignitaries. Several of them did "elbow bumps" instead of handshakes to greet each other. The governor, the president and others with them did not wear masks or other protective gear, though anyone allowed near the president is given a rapid test for the coronavirus.

President Trump signed the CARES Act into law on Tuesday that would provide $8 billion to address coronavirus preparedness, response and recovery for Native Americans according to a press release. The Native American communities have been hit the hardest by COVID-19.

Tuesday's presidential visit marks one of Trump's first forays outside Washington since the virus outbreak brought the country to a standstill. The last time President Trump was in Arizona was on Feb. 19 for a rally at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.