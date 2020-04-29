WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears President Donald Trump is coming to the Grand Canyon State.
During a round table on Wednesday with business executives where he talked about reopening America, the president answered a question about travel plans and political rallies.
"I'm going to Arizona, that's a little different, that's having to do with industry because it's too soon for the big, big get together with everyone standing next to each other crowds," said Trump.
Trump didn't give a specific time, other than "next week." He also didn't say what city he would go to or what "industry" he would check out.
Trump talked about how he wants to hold rallies before the November elections and also hopes to see live sports again soon. He also said the coronavirus is "going away."
Last time President Trump was in Arizona was on Feb. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix for a rally.