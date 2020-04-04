PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Governor Doug Ducey announced Saturday that President Trump has approved his request for a major disaster declaration for Arizona.

Ducey confirmed the status with a tweet saying the declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts.

The governor made the request with a letter to the president earlier this week on Wednesday.

“I’m grateful to President Trump for approving Arizona’s request and for the Administration’s continued partnership,” said Governor Ducey. “These resources will bolster our efforts to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and help us bounce back afterward stronger than ever. This continued collaboration will be crucial as we utilize all tools to combat this virus.”

The disaster declaration will help provide access to mental health care, supplement efforts of tribal health care workers, provide grants to reduce the risk of loss of life or property during future emergencies, make legal assistance available to low-income Arizonans, and expand food assistance.