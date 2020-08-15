QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The president of the Queen Creek Teachers Association called it quits Friday, just three days before the first day of in-person learning.

Jacob Frantz does not plan to show up to school Monday after submitting his teaching resignation to the principal and human resources department at Queen Creek High School. He said doing so disqualifies him from being president of the Queen Creek Teachers Association. He’s held the position for about a year.

The union’s vice president, Taryn Whelan will assume duties while he figures out what’s next.

Frantz, estimates he has about 180 chemistry and coding students ranging from sophomores to seniors that he won’t get to see in person or online.

Frantz talked live on Good Morning Arizona about why he decided to resign.

Jacob Frantz explained he is concerned about his health issues. He prefers not to disclose specifics for privacy.

“Safety,” he explained. “The plan we have to go back is not safe.”

"It was a very heartbreaking decision,” he added.

In response to parents who criticize his decision, he said "I do have a duty to provide a safe learning environment for my students. But Queen Creek Unified School District won't let me do that. That's their (district) choice. Not mine."

"Putting people in a room for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week is a recipe for disaster," he said. “If we had a hybrid option and masks required, I'd be still be there.”

Frantz claims he’s not able to teach online because the Queen Creek Virtual Academy’s third-party vendor that runs it, called Edgenuity, does not use district teachers.

Frantz said he’s been fighting for two months and “tried all he could to provide the environment he said his students deserve.”

He pushed for teachers to have options, but felt like he wasn’t getting anywhere.

"We all want to be back. That's the one thing all teachers agree on. But if it's not done safely, we're going to just make things worse," he added.

As for if his resignation is immediate or what comes next, he’s not sure.

“It's very complicated especially when you're resigning for health reasons. Things get complicated. It's not a safe environment though and we don't know how many teachers are going to be resigning and calling in sick... so we'll have to see what happens Monday,” he said.

As of Friday, QCUSD public information officer Stephanie Ingersoll said a total of 8 teachers had recently resigned.

Frantz predicts Monday will be a “messy day” and “very chaotic” time and that eventually there will be positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms.