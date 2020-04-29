WASHINGTON, D.C. (3TV/CBS 5) - President Donald Trump is coming back to the Grand Canyon State.
During a roundtable on Wednesday with business executives where he talked about reopening America, the president answered a question about travel plans and political rallies.
"I'm going to Arizona. That's a little different. That's having to do with industry because it's too soon for the big, big get-together with everyone standing next to each other [in] crowds," said Trump.
Later on Wednesday, a top White House staff confirmed Trump will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to visit a Honeywell facility. He'll be there to highlight the medical equipment that is being produced there. Earlier this month, Honeywell said it will produce more than six million N95 masks for Arizonans during the next year to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The mask production has also created an additional 500 jobs in Arizona.
No times were released on how long he'd stay for.
Trump also talked about how he wants to hold rallies before the November elections and also hopes to see live sports again soon. He also said coronavirus is "going away."
During a news conference later Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey didn't release any details about a presidential visit. He just had a simple statement: “The President is always welcome in Arizona.”
Last time President Trump was in Arizona was on Feb. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix for a rally.