PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas season will look a lot different in Prescott this year. The town's Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday it has canceled the 38th annual Christmas parade because of COVID-19 concerns. Organizers are also changing the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony and going virtual this year. It'll be held on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. Once they have a link, they'll post it online and through social media.

"This is not a decision made lightly, as we know that for many in our community, the Parade and Courthouse Lighting has become a staple of the Christmas season," the Prescott Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post. "We would like to say thank you to all of the businesses who signed up to participate and offer our sincerest apology for having to cancel the event."