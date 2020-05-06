PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- An alternative high school in Prescott says more than 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19. According to Mingus Mountain Academy, 42 students and 12 staff members were infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.
“At Mingus Mountain Academy, we have continued to take steps to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Unfortunately, despite those efforts, we are currently addressing a cluster of cases on our campus,” read a statement the school sent to Arizona’s Family. “We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease.”
“We were led to believe there were six to eight cases,” says Suzanne Hilborn who has a daughter attending the all-girls school where students study and live on campus.
“They’re not being required to wear masks, even the children who have been confirmed positive,” says Hilborn.
She says her 17-year-old daughter told her infected students are not being properly isolated. “That one of the girls had coughed in another student’s face and yelled ‘COVID' as she ran away from her laughing," says Hilborn.
The Yavapai County Community Health Services says the outbreak started with two students testing positive last week. From there, Director Leslie Horton says hospital workers began testing students who were in close proximity to the infected students. “Strangely enough most of those students were not exhibiting symptoms at all,” says Horton.
Horton says officials are tracking who’s had contact with infected people, “especially those staff that go home at night.”
“We do feel in this situation it is a better option to keep the girls on campus,” says Horton.
In the meantime, Horton says her agency has provided the school with PPE and additional hospital workers will return to campus Thursday to do more testing. “I think it should be taken seriously,” says Hilborn.
Hiblorn hopes her daughter can finish her time at the school without getting sick. “I want her to come home,” says Hilborn. “But she’s never even been tested. So is she going to bring it home to us and all of our other kids?”
Mingus Mountain Academy says it has postponed admissions while it sanitizes the facility, regularly screens students, and checks employee temperatures when they arrive at work.
Below is the full statement from Mingus Mountain Academy:
However, we are monitoring the situation closely, and students and staff with positive test results are currently in isolation and receiving the best care possible. We wish them all a speedy recovery. As always, the health and safety of our students and employees remains our top priority. We are very appreciative of the support of our county public health officials and continue to follow all public health and CDC guidance for COVID-19. Our program is following a stringent screening process for all individuals on our campus to confirm no one else is showing potential symptoms of this virus. We also continue to keep our referral partners informed and are committed to taking whatever steps necessary to prevent further spread of this virus at Mingus.
To confirm data, there were 42 positive youth cases and 12 staff cases as of 3 PM MT on 5/6/20. We are grateful that thus far no one is showing any severe symptoms of the disease. Additionally, Mingus is taking the following measures in response to COVID-19:
• We are deep-cleaning and sanitizing the facility.
• We are temporarily postponing admissions.
• We are following strict infection control practices per the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities
• Employee temperatures are measured at the beginning of each shift by a designated staff member who has been properly trained.
• All employees are required to self-monitor for any of the symptoms AND to check their temperatures prior to reporting to work. It is mandatory that employees notify their immediate supervisors for the presence of any respiratory symptoms and/or temperatures greater than 100.4F and remain at home until proper return to work conditions are met.
• We are routinely screening all residents and clients to monitor any changes related to COVID-19
• We are providing additional education to team members and clients about hygiene, preventative measures, social distancing, and protocols
Due to unprecedented demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a global disruption and shortage in the supply chain of critical one-time-use personal and protective equipment (PPE), which continues to be a high area of concern for all healthcare workers. Clinical leadership has educated staff members on best practices for optimizing the supply of PPE as recommended by the CDC and public health authorities. Mingus has PPE and has been reserving and/or utilizing it in accordance with CDC guidelines. Staff and students are highly encouraged to utilize their own cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of coronavirus as recommended by the CDC.