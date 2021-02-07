PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking a virtual tour Monday of one of Arizona's state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

White House officials say Biden and Harris will virtually tour the State Farm Stadium site in Glendale on Monday afternoon at 12:30 Arizona time.

The state opened the stadium site Jan. 11 as a 24/7 operation to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. A second state-run vaccine distribution site has since opened at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

During Monday's tour of State Farm Stadium, the President and Vice President learn more about the state's distribution efforts and challenges. They will be in the South Court Auditorium of the White House as they do the "tour, conducting the event over livestream.