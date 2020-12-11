CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With a COVID-19 vaccine possibly days away from being approved for emergency use, officials across Maricopa County are preparing for a massive operation to vaccinate some 123,000 eligible health care workers in the first round of the vaccine rollout.
Dignity Health ran a second test run Friday to make sure its drive-through vaccination operation can run smoothly and efficiently. The operation at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will be the second-largest vaccine dispensing site.
"It's a whole new type of nursing," said Heather James, director of Nursing for Dignity Health. "This isn't something I've done before."
James is leading the effort at the vaccination site with help from the National Guard, EMS members and police.
It's unclear when a vaccine will be approved and how many health care workers will choose to get the shot. James is encouraging people to educate themselves about the Pfizer vaccine, which is potentially days away from earning emergency use authorization.
"I equate it to planning a wedding for 36,000 of my closest friends, but I don't know who the groom is and I don't know when it will be, but I know where it will be, "says James.
There will be five vaccination dispensing sites in Maricopa County. Honor Health has already done a few dry runs for their operation. On Friday, they received boxes of supplies, including several super-cold freezers for storing the vaccine.
"We are really looking forward to making sure the vaccine is not only delivered safely but it's highly effective for those that receive it," said Jared Langkilde, president and CEO of the Honor Health Foundation.
The foundation and the City of Scottsdale donated the freezers.
"The gratitude that fills our hearts and the reassurance provided to those working the frontline of this pandemic, there isn't a better gift to know that this community has their backs," said Langkilde.