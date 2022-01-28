MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When COVID-19 first hit Arizona, doctors worried about their pregnant patients catching the virus. "It was extremely frightening because our only experiences were the 2003 SARS pandemic and then the 2012 MERS pandemic, both of which were catastrophic for maternal outcomes," said Dr. Greg Marchand, OBGYN and director of the Marchand Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery. "Those saw some very high maternal death rates, some studies reporting more than 5% of mothers contracting those previous pandemics during pregnancy actually died."

At 35 weeks pregnant, doctors gave Naima Austin news that she had COVID-19. "I was extremely panicked," said Austin. "You hear all these things, and so I was worried about stillbirth."

The unvaccinated mom spent some difficult weeks fighting the virus but thankfully got through it, delivering a healthy baby. "It was rough," said Austin. "I was already pregnant, so I was already having a hard time breathing because I had a big baby in me. It was even harder to breathe. I was exhausted. It was like pregnancy symptoms magnified by 1000."

Dr. Marchand said his team pulled together research that can help other doctors treat and understand how COVID-19 affects pregnant patients. "We think it's a pretty big deal because this is the largest study ever done on prenatal, maternal and neonatal outcomes for moms that are infected for COVID," said Marchand. "This was over 111 different studies that were compiled into this meta-analysis."

He learned if you catch COVID-19 while pregnant, you have a greater risk of delivering your baby early. "Babies really need close to the nine months to be fully developed for lung development, and if you're going to cut it even shorter than that, at six and seven months, there's a lot of other conditions that these severely pre-mature babies succumb to," said Marchand.

There's also a greater chance you could need a C-section. "This is especially going to be important for moms that have other medical conditions that might have trouble tolerating the cesarean section," said Marchand.

The good news is he found moms and babies are far less likely to die compared to what researchers saw with SARS and MERS. He said pregnant women who caught COVID-19 had a 1 in 10,000 chance of dying, according to the data. "There was a very small range in the stillbirth rate, and I think that really had to do with situations where we're talking about the COVID turning into a very severe pneumonia during the pregnancy," said Marchand.

"If I would have known that, would have put my mind at ease," said Austin. Marchand's group plans to continue their research. They want to see how new variants affect data and how vaccinated vs. unvaccinated moms fair.