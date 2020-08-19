MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Many women wonder if being pregnant during the pandemic puts them at extra risk.
We asked one Valley doctor for his opinion. "Pregnant women are not a population I'm worried about," said Mesa Doctor Greg Marchand. He said he would be more concerned about risks for the elderly, of those with serious medical conditions like bronchitis, or heat and lung disease.
Marchand says, in general, women don't need to wait to become pregnant, especially if they're already healthy. An exception would be if the woman was suffering from an illness like asthma or heart disease.
He admits pregnant women might be at risk of catching COVID-19 since their immune system could be compromised, but says mos would have symptoms like a common cold. It's also rare that infants contract it.
However, giving birth during a pandemic could be different for women. Doctors may choose to induce at 39 weeks instead of 41, to reduce exposure. Doctors and patients would also be wearing masks, and visitors would be limited.