PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's COVID Testing Strike Force got underway Friday, with the goal of testing 60,000 people. But the operator of the testing site that is currently the state's highest volume site says he's having trouble tracking down enough gloves, masks and swabs for his operation.
Raymond Embry, of Embry Women's Health, operates two COVID testing sites, and tests more than 3,000 people every day. "I'm saying that we don't have enough personal protective equipment. I'm saying that we don't have enough swabs," said Embry.
He says he has only received nine boxes of gloves from the county, state or federal government, and needs help keeping up with demand.
"We value our partnerships, but, you know, the state's largest test site currently based on volume, it's not able to get personal protective equipment, and has consistently asked for it, then you know we should stop. You know, allowing folks to say that it's widely available and there's no shortage, because that's not the case," said Embry.
On Thursday, Dr. Cara Christ told CBS 5 Investigates that she is working to get some help to Embry's operation. Christ is the director of the state health department.
On Friday, two additional test sites began operating as a partnership between the state and US Department of Health and Human Services.
"We plan to do 2500 tests a day at each site for a total of 5000," said Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
McGuire said the state has enough PPE and other testing supplies needed for the increase in testing.
Those sites are located at South Mountain Park and Maryvale High School. You can sign up for a spot here.
"When we get to the end of July, we'll be conducting or have the capacity to conduct a million tests a month. By the end of August, nearly 2 million tests a month," said Governor Doug Ducey.