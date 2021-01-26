PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some hospitals in other states are opening up post-COVID-19 care centers to treat patients who are experiencing long term symptoms of the virus.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says this appears to be something individual hospitals are establishing. The Arizona Hospital And Healthcare Association is working to find out if this is something a local hospital is working on creating.

"I think it's really important that we have more of those types of clinics available. I understand it's probably tricky, though, because they don't have physicians that are necessarily experts in COVID yet," said Sebrina Mertz Shaw.

Shaw first tested positive for the virus over the summer. By September, some of her symptoms were lingering.

"I'm still having issues with loss of taste and smell so that's definitely still a real situation," said the lawyer. "The other thing that I had that is difficult to talk about--especially in my profession--is having cognitive issues or what they're calling brain fog. I was trying to visualize notes for a court hearing one day and I have a really good photographic memory on most days, and I couldn't remember that."

Shaw also says she has had consistent, terrible headaches.

However, her primary care doctor has not been able to provide treatment for these long haul symptoms. For now, she's doing what she can on her own--taking vitamins and doing brain teaser puzzles.

"It would be nice to have somebody on board who could say here's what's happening and here's what we can do about it or here's what we can look for," said Shaw.

An infectious disease doctor at UC San Diego Health started a post-COVID clinic at the hospital with multi-disciplinary experts after noticing the rise in patients dealing with long haul symptoms, or chronic COVID-19 symptoms.

"A patient can be seen by multiple different specialists and also have their case discussed by lots of experts who manage patients with COVID-19," explained Dr. Lucy Horton. "Oftentimes, care gets really fragmented when people are shuffled off to different specialists who may not be communicating with each other and with the myriad of symptoms that patients with long COVID or chronic COVID experience, they often need the care from multiple different disciplines."

Dr. Horton said she got the idea to start a post-COVID-19 clinic after learning about the concept early on in the pandemic at a hospital in New York.

"The chronic COVID cases are certainly coming in. I did a clinic this afternoon and almost half the clinic was chronic COVID and the other half acute COVID," Dr. Horton said. "We have many dozen at this point that we're managing. But I know that that's just the tip of the iceberg and there's a lot more patients out there who have yet to come to care or who will be developing the chronic COVID symptoms in the months to come."

Dr. Horton says it will be beneficial for post-COVID-19 clinics to become more widely available across the US. She says chronic COVID could be the next pandemic.

"This is a problem that is going to be with us for a long time, unfortunately, and given that we're only a year into the pandemic, we don't know how long post-COVID symptoms and long COVID symptoms will last for," Dr. Horton said.

Abrazo Health responded to Arizona's Family and confirmed they do not have a post-COVID clinic.