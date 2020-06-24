PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The COVID-19 numbers are up in Arizona. County officials say we're averaging about 1,800 positive COVID-19 cases a day, with 36% of all of the cases reported in just the last week.

"Previously, we were seeing 200 cases per day, so that is a dramatic increase that is sustaining itself," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Arizona Department of Health Services.

The age group seeing the most positive cases is 20-44 years old. That age group is making up a third of all cases.

"Even though these proportions of cases who are being hospitalized are lower, the total number of hospital and ICU beds that are occupied by COVID-19 positive patients has steadily climbed and is the highest that it's ever been” said Dr. Sunenshine.

The good news, according to the Arizona Department of Health services, is that the number of positive cases in our highest risk group (those 65 years and older) is only at 12 percent. "What this means is that people who are in our highest risk group seem to be taking precautions to protect themselves and prevent from getting exposed to COVID-19," said Dr. Sunenshine.

But the increase in cases of those younger age groups is unfortunate. "It likely reflects people in that age group going to work... or out in public, and I can't stress enough how important it is for people to wear a cloth face mask when they are going outside their hom,e" said Dr. Sunenshine.

When it comes to contact tracing in our state, the county says slow lab test results are making it hard to track down people in a timely manner. They also say some people who are getting tested are not providing their contact information and that's making the process of getting in touch with them difficult.

"Five to seven percent of people tested, we never get their contact information and can not get hold of them to tell them their test results or get their contacts," said Marcy Flanagan with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

"I want everyone in Maricopa County to understand that every adult is has an equal chance of getting infected from COVID-19 when they're exposed. We can all spread it to other people who are at higher risk of severe illness and send them to the hospital, even if we just have mild illness ourselves” said Dr. Sunenshine.