TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A popular Tempe dive bar is back open after nearly closing its doors for more than a year. The owner almost closed it down for good, but with patrons and volunteers' help, they're back open.
It's a small brick building with a larger-than-life history.
"It's been Palo Verde since '81," said Charles Marthaler, or better known as Chuck. "It's been around a long time."
So long that Marthaler used to come as a customer more than 25 years ago. Now, he owns the place, but no matter how much time he spent here, nothing could prepare him for a pandemic that would close his doors.
"At first, I was like 'Wow, it's closed,' but everyone was closed and I figured it would last a month or two," said Marthaler.
But two months turned into four and four into eight and the next thing Marthaler knew, they were closed for more than a year.
Money got tighter and the man who once drank as a customer considered closing the bar as the owner. Even delivering alcohol on his motorcycle wasn't enough.
"It got to a point where I was like, 'Hey there's no money left,'" said Marthaler.
But his patrons wouldn't let the dive bar sink deeper into a financial abyss. They kept this small building standing like the bricks its known for with an online fundraiser that raised nearly $15,000. This past weekend, they reopened for the first time in more than a year.
"It's just overwhelming," said Marthaler. "It pretty much renewed my faith in humanity."
The regulars are glad to see it back open.
"It's got a grit to it," said Ty Largo. "It's sort of like a comfortable t-shirt you would wear. You don't need to dress it up in any kind of way."