Popular Prescott restaurant on receiving end of $2,000 random act of kindness

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – You've heard the phrase, "We're all in this together," regarding the coronavirus crisis, and Arizona's Family is known for coming together to support our own when the need arises. A "smartly dressed woman" walked that walk earlier this week when she dropped off an envelope of cash -- $2,000 – at a popular pizzeria in Prescott.

Skylar Reeves, who owns Rosa's Pizzeria, was loading orders for delivery and curbside pickup Tuesday when the woman approached him, handed him the envelope, and then left. Reeves opened the envelope to find the cash and an unsigned note.

Hi there, As a neighbor and lover of Rosa's, please accept the enclosed and use it as you see fit for your staff.

Because of the coronavirus emergency, Reeves, who has the largest restaurant group in Prescott, has had to consolidate his three restaurants, put his catering company on hold, and stop construction on his newest restaurant, which was supposed to open next month. He's also had to lay off almost half of his 100-person staff, according to his spokeswoman.

With the money from the anonymous good Samaritan, Reeves is asking his employees to bring him the bill that stresses them the most. His spokeswoman says he'll pay those bills with the envelope cash and his own money.

"Good Morning Arizona" will connect with Reeves Friday via Skype to talk to about this random act of kindness and how he plans to pay it forward.

This is not the first story of kindness spreading throughout our state alongside the coronavirus. All over Arizona, individuals and businesses are coming together to help others however they can.

+7 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you have a story of kindness that you'd like to share with Arizona's Family? Email us at newsdesk@azfamily.com.