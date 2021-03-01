TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several city officials in the Valley have signed proclamations declaring March 1 COVID-19 victims and survivors Memorial Day including Tempe & Phoenix.
To honor and recognize those who’ve died from COVID-19 complications, organizers with nonprofit “Marked By COVID” and The Floral Heart Project, came up with today’s event at the Arizona Heritage Center near College & Curry in Tempe.
Monday at noon, at least 50 photos of COVID victims in Arizona on display in the courtyard during today’s event. Everyone attending will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Samantha Casselman’s dad, was one of the nearly 16,000 COVID victims who died to date. The grandfather of one tested positive for COVID-19.
It's really significant to be able to have this sort of gathering safely. There's been so much trauma and hurt throughout the last year. And to be able to not acknowledge the loss has been really difficult. Knowing that the loss has been there, it's been worse than you would have expected and to be able to gather together to under better understand that is really," says Casselman.
Tara Krebbs’ dad died of COVID complications last year too. She hopes her fathers picture reminds people there are faces and real people behind the statistics.
"My father, Charles, loved his community so much. The loss for our family was devastating. And I connected shortly thereafter with a nonprofit called marked by COVID. They're a grassroots organization that works to uplift people's stories and support grieving families," says Krebbs.
"They've been a huge support system for me, I started hosting my own visuals, because we do host vigils nationally. And when I did, people would come and people would reach out. And those visuals are a public way that we can safely put faces to all of the numbers that we see. People are invited to come bring a photo of their loved one today, and also share their story, if they'd like to, it is a reminder that their loved ones are important. And they are not forgotten. Their families are loved. And we see them."