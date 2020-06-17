PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff Mark lamb is self-quarantining after he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff for Arizona's third-most populous county said he believes he came into contact with an infected person on Saturday at a campaign event. On Tuesday, Lamb was screened before a planned meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. That's when he learned that he was positive for the virus. Lamb said he isn't showing any symptoms but will be self-isolating for at least 14 days. He said he called the Pinal County Public Health Department after his positive test and its staff members are working to track all the people he came into contact with following the Saturday event.
It's unclear where Lamb is self-quarantining. PCSO said he didn't have any contact with the president. Lamb flew commercial to Washington, D.C. and he wore a mask at the airport, on the plane and at his hotel, PCSO said.