PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While more appointments at State Farm Stadium's mass COVID-19 vaccination site will be available soon, for Sandra Grimm in Apache Junction the location is just too far.
"My husband is 83, and I'm 77," Grimm told Arizona's Family in a Zoom interview Thursday. "We quit driving to the West Valley back 16 years ago because we just don't feel we should be in the heavy traffic."
"Frustrating" and "terrible" are the two words Sandra and her friend Dorie Schubert use to describe the registration process. "I was on hold until 9 o'clock that night… five hours," Dorie said. While Dorie is thankful she got a shot after jumping through some hoops, Sandra is one of thousands in Pinal County still on hold. She would feel more comfortable going to a vaccination site in her area.
"It is a severe shortage," said Dr. Tascha Spears, the public health director in Pinal County. "It would be a misrepresentation to the public to suggest otherwise for us here in Pinal."
The Pinal County Public Health Services District is working with 26 partners to make administering the shot easy. The issue is supply, officials say. So far, the district has received roughly 14,800 doses, which are already accounted for. The total number of people in Phase 1A and 1B? An estimated 75,562.
The initial shipment was 10,000 doses, the county says. The shipments have gone down in the following weeks from 2,000 to 1,800. Dr. Spears expects the next shipment of new doses to be around 3,500. While they appreciate that it's more than expected, it's still not enough. It's also important to note that anyone who got their first shot will get their second. Dr. Spears wants to assure people they will be guaranteed that matching doses. The vaccine shortage prompted the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to sign off on a letter to a number of officials, including Dr. Cara Christ, fighting for more COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are here," Dr. Spears said. "We are ready in Pinal County to vaccinate. We don't have the vaccine, so we would really like people to become aware of that being the issue. That is the problem."
The department even posted a warning on Twitter, urging people that you must have an appointment for a shot, and "staff will contact the authorities in the event they receive threats or verbal abuse."
Please be aware that you MUST have an appointment to be vaccinated at our Public Health Clinics, walk-ins are not accepted. Staff will contact the authorities in the event they receive threats or verbal abuse. We thank you for your patience. https://t.co/DPpnvUhSiV— Pinal County Public Health Services District (@pinalhealth) January 14, 2021
Arizona's Family did reach out to the Arizona Department of Health Services. In a statement, a spokesperson says Dr. Christ has not gotten the letter yet, but they are pleased there is so much community interest in the limited COVID-19 doses that have been allocated to Arizona. It also will be opening Phoenix Municipal Stadium as a vaccination site on February 1st to prioritized individuals across the state.
Below is the statement, in part:
Each week, the federal government provides an allocation of vaccine to Arizona. ADHS divides this allocation between local allocators (counties and tribes) on the basis of population estimates for the currently prioritized vaccine phase to make those doses available for local allocators to order on behalf of vaccinators in their jurisdiction. ADHS places this order with the federal government, which then then ships the vaccine where each county directs it. This is explained in the state’s vaccine allocation plan developed in concert with counties and other stakeholders.