SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –The Pinal County Public Health Department has mandated the closure of San Tan Foothills High School after "a cluster" of COVID-19 cases were identified at the school.

According to a statement from the department, the new cases and potential exposures were discovered on Friday, Oct. 9.

"Since then, Public Health Department staff have been working closely with the school and the Florence Unified School District to evaluate the extent of the potential spread," the statement explains. "After careful consideration, Pinal County Public Health has deemed the school's onsite closure to begin contact tracing and quarantine as the most critical public health interventions to control an outbreak."

The department said it will work with the school to contact students and staff who might have been exposed and ask that they quarantine for 14 days. The last known exposure was Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The school will be closed through Wednesday, Oct. 21. If it's determined that there were exposures after the Oct. 7, the closure will be extended accordingly.

The health department did not say exactly how many coronavirus cases were identified but its statement described it as "a cluster."

"The decision to close the school has not been taking lightly," the department said, reiterating the belief that the closure is necessary and "the most appropriate step in order to contain and stop the spread as quickly as possible."

San Tan Foothills High School is part of The Florence Unified School District. FUSD students just started their second quarter on Oct. 5. That was also the first day of in-person learning, according to the district's website.

Arizona's Family has reached out to FUSD and the high school for more information but we have not heard back.

According to GreatSchools.org, there are 594 students in grades seven through 12 at San Tan Foothills High School.

This story will be updated as we learn more.