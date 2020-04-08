FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Pinal County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed that county’s first COVID-19 deaths.

According to a news release, both patients – a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s – “suffered from underlying health conditions.”

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting 80 deaths statewide as of its Wednesday morning update. The Pinal County cases are not included in that total, according to AZDHS.

The agency says 2,726 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the majority of whom are in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state. Pinal County was reporting a current total of 127 cases as of early Wednesday afternoon.

AZDHS says the 65+ age group has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases behind the 20-44 age group. It's also the second most-tested age group, far behind the 20-44 age group.

News of the two deaths in Pinal County comes amid reports that projections now show that Arizona might be flattening the curve.

Worldwide, COVID-19 is responsible for nearly 87,000 deaths as we close in on 1.5 million cases, according to the dashboard from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. on Wednesday crossed the 400,000 mark with nearly 14,000 deaths. Roughly one-third of those deaths are in the state of New York.

While the coronavirus has proved deadly, particularly when patients are dealing with other medical conditions, doctors say the majority of people who contract the disease do recover.