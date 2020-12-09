PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pima County is sounding the alarm about the dire situation the health care system is in because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management sent out a health advisory on Wednesday, saying hospitals are at capacity and transmission of the coronavirus is high. Officials also said if the community-wide spread isn't addressed, the rise could "surpass critical levels."
This is a Pima County Public Health Advisory. COVID-19 transmission is HIGH and hospitals are at capacity. Stay home if you can, especially if you're sick, and wear a mask when out in public. Details at https://t.co/j1HIERpzVISign up for emergency alert https://t.co/fTzCdPxORL— Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) December 9, 2020
The alert comes as the county is in the middle of a voluntary curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19. It runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until the end of December.
Health experts also emphasized the same precautions that were highlighted during the first COVID-19 wave in the spring, which stay home when you can, social distance and wear a mask.