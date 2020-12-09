photo of inside a hospital

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pima County is sounding the alarm about the dire situation the health care system is in because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. 

The Pima County Office of Emergency Management sent out a health advisory on Wednesday, saying hospitals are at capacity and transmission of the coronavirus is high. Officials also said if the community-wide spread isn't addressed, the rise could "surpass critical levels."

However, Banner Health said its Tucson hospitals are busy but still have capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. TMC Healthcare, which operates Tucson Medical Center, said it's activated a surge plan and continues to "perform medically necessary surgeries."

The alert comes as the county is in the middle of a voluntary curfew to stop the spread of COVID-19. It runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day until the end of December.

Health experts also emphasized the same precautions that were highlighted during the first COVID-19 wave in the spring, which stay home when you can, social distance and wear a mask.

 

